Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.08 ($44.80).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.