KeyCorp Boosts ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $218.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $199.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICUI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.10.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,362.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ICU Medical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 37.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.