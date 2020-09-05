Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €54.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.41 ($54.60).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.