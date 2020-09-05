Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koolearn Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Koolearn Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Koolearn Technology stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday.

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services under the Koolear brand in China. The company operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. It offers live and pre-recorded courses for pre-school, K-12, and college segments.

