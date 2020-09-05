Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $32,262,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 89.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,233 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,967.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,655,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,117 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,577,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,660. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

