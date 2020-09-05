Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KURA. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.43. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,658,876.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 337.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

