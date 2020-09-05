Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger Sells 9,623 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.87. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after buying an additional 148,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

