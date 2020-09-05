Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.91%.

LE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 2.37. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

LE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

