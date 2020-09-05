Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.73.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 180,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after buying an additional 660,854 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

