Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

ETR LXS opened at €49.04 ($57.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.94 and its 200 day moving average is €45.64.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit