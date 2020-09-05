Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

ETR LXS opened at €49.04 ($57.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.94 and its 200 day moving average is €45.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

