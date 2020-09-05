Laurentian Lowers Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Price Target to C$3.80

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$3.80 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.80 price target on Troilus Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Troilus Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

