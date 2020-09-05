LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,004,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock worth $7,023,767. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

