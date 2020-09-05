Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.83.

NYSE:LSI opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

