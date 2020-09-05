Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limbach from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Limbach stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Limbach has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of 146.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 66,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $350,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,005.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,655.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,541 shares of company stock worth $1,277,708. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

