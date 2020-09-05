Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reissued a sell rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.