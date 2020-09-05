Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 184.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,135,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922,386 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 24,860,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,014 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

