Lodge Hill Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282,200 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 1.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,381,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

