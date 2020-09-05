Lodge Hill Capital LLC Sells 30,720 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,421. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

