Loop Capital Cuts Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Price Target to $3.00

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Wanda Sports Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wanda Sports Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

WSG stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Wanda Sports Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $180.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.54 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

