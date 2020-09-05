LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

