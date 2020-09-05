Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $396.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $396.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.30.

Shares of LULU opened at $361.41 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.18 and its 200-day moving average is $271.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 114.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 105.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

