Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 79,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

