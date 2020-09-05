MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Down 11.9%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares dropped 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 1,092,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 574,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 519,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

