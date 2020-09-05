Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

MGLN stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth about $310,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 21,436.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 117.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

