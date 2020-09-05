Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPX. TheStreet raised shares of Marine Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $500.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.27. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

