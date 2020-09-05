MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $454.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.36 and a 200 day moving average of $450.69.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

