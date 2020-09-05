Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post $7.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $27.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $33.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Merus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 85,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,024. The stock has a market cap of $323.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

