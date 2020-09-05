Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MTA opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $340.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

