Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEI. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

