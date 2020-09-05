Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEI. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.
Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.