Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outpaced the industry year to date, it is likely to derail in the near term. The stock posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results owing to temporary store closures in March due to COVID-19. The decline in bottom line can be mainly attributed to lower sales and margins, somewhat offset by a fall in SG&A expenses. Weak margin trends and rising costs remain concerns. Moreover, management did not provide any fiscal 2020 guidance due to the uncertain impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. However, the company’s initiatives to reopen stores in a phased way bodes well. Further, its newly-launched delivery options, includes curbside pick-up, same day delivery, expanded ship-from-store and BOPIS capabilities, as well as in-app purchases are driving e-commerce sales.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,168 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,969 shares in the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,067,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 955,716 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

