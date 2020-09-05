Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 33.80 and a current ratio of 33.81. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

In other Microbot Medical news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $154,062.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

