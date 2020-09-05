Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,800,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 30th total of 31,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 20,594,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,756,000 after purchasing an additional 124,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,161,000 after buying an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

