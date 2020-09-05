Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Trading Down 1.7%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

