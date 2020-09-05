Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

MIRM stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

