Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSON opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Misonix has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

