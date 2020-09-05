MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $54,126.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $114.17 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,323,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,072 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

