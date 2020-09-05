MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.17. 278,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,164. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.