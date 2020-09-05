Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.39.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $201,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,009,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 834,742 shares of company stock worth $57,881,549. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

