Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Sells $37,582.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Molecular Templates Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTEM. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.