Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Sells $37,582.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MTEM opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Molecular Templates Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on MTEM. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
