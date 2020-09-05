Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $228.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $226.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $198.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,648,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.