Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 8,856,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.