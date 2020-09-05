Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 8,856,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

