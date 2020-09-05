MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0051

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.01 million and $1,091.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023464 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004093 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004151 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 200,001,691 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

