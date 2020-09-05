Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $104,993.88 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.16, for a total transaction of $104,993.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $255.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

