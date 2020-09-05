Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

