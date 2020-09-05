Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 101 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 108 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

