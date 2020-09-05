Morgan Stanley Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.21.

GPS opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.64. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 322.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $35,019,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

