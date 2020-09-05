Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s plan to acquire E*Trade Financial is expected to provide support to its Wealth Management segment. Its focus on corporate lending operations and strength in Investment Management operations will likely aid the top line. Also, the company is aiming to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital-market driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Higher costs is another concern. Nevertheless, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value in the quarters ahead through efficient capital deployments.”

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.32.

NYSE:MS opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.