Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $153.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average is $146.36. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,664,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.