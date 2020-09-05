M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to aid bottom-line growth. Further, increasing loans and deposits balance will support revenue growth. Also, the company is exposed to less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, persistently rising expenses on account of upgrades in infrastructure and technology might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and deterioration of credit quality are headwinds.”

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. Compass Point cut their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.63.

MTB stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.