Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

MUR opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,866 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 87,342 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 263,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

